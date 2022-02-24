Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will announce $18.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.65 million and the highest is $20.10 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $12.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $67.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $84.07 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $312,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,031 shares of company stock valued at $777,204. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

