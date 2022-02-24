Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,366.00

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,366 ($18.58) and last traded at GBX 1,399.94 ($19.04), with a volume of 45815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,397 ($19.00).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.84) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.84) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,515.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,595.83. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

