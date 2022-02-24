Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $78,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,843.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after buying an additional 832,591 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 410.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TMCI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

