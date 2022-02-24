Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Shares of PWR traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.16. 10,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

