Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $136.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average is $105.08.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

