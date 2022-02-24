Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,516,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,905,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,735,000 after purchasing an additional 83,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,975 shares of company stock worth $44,098,432. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $62.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $355.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,836. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.69 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $530.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

