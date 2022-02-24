Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.43.

SUI traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.81. 3,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

