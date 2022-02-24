Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 11,069 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Pacira BioSciences worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 102,102 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.58. 410,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,381. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

