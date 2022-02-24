Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.61.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.98. 33,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,299,866. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.31 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

