Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,657,000 after acquiring an additional 81,483 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,414,000 after acquiring an additional 368,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Barclays began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $86.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,736. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.96. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

