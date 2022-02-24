Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 116.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,661 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,655,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,178,000 after buying an additional 341,696 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble stock opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

