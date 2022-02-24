Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 170.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 116.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 89.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Tronox Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.