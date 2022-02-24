Truist Financial Increases Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $40.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -211.91 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $28.38.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,326,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 304,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 296,239 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 290,055 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.