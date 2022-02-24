Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.18. 38,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 45,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$416.40 million and a P/E ratio of -31.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.07.

Tudor Gold Company Profile (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

