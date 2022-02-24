Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 11,863 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.20% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,332,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 302,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,424,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 268,142 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Shares of GLRE stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.