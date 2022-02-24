Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 56,238 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,238 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 27.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 84.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 279,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

