Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after purchasing an additional 396,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,892,000 after purchasing an additional 159,183 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 381.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,464,000 after purchasing an additional 122,941 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SF. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

SF opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.13%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

