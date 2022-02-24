Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Omeros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 755.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

OMER stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $404.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

