Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,821 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter worth $595,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

