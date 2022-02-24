Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th.

TUFN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. 2,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,973. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $302.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

