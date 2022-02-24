TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on TUI in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on TUI from GBX 230 ($3.13) to GBX 200 ($2.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 38,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TUI will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

