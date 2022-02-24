Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has 22.10 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of 19.30.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TKC. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.10.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.63.
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Get Rating)
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.