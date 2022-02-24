Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has 22.10 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of 19.30.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TKC. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

