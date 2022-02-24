Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $175,000 Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.01.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

