Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.13

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 35307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

TWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

