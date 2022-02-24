Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 122,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.60% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 549,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,562 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,714,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,468,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 105,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,201,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 348,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,705. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OCSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

OCSL stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.79%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

