Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.95% of Personalis worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Personalis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 187,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 743,691 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,085,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Personalis by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 139,526 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,305,336.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,060 shares of company stock worth $3,217,035 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.55. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

