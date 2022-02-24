Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Alteryx worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 152.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 208.7% during the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AYX stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $103.10.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

