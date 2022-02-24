Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,500 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of R1 RCM worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

