Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 29.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Gartner by 97.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Gartner by 2,653.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Gartner by 11.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $273.57 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.18 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.14 and a 200 day moving average of $310.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 136.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $492,301.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total transaction of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,725. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

