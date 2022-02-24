Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of YETI worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in YETI by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

