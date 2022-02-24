Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 65,100 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 45.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 12.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $682,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC stock opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.