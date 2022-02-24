Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 30,105 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,105 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.35% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,836,000 after acquiring an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after buying an additional 435,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,704,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

In related news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $34,708.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $816,528.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,227 shares of company stock valued at $10,611,590. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

