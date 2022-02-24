Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 62,074 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of Insmed worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Insmed by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after buying an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 438.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter worth about $9,464,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

About Insmed (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.