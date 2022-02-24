Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Frontline by 103.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRO opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

