Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 30,378 Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Regis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGS. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Regis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regis by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regis by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 37,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regis by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 85,370 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regis in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68. Regis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Regis had a negative return on equity of 214.11% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regis (Get Rating)

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

