Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Canaan by 130.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Canaan during the second quarter worth $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Canaan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Canaan during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Canaan during the third quarter worth $110,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 4.20. Canaan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.