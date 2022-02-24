Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Innovate during the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovate during the third quarter worth $3,118,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovate during the third quarter worth $172,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Innovate during the third quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovate during the third quarter worth $1,230,000. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VATE opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.02. Innovate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

