UBS Group AG Decreases Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,449 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.42% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $51,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after buying an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,764,000 after buying an additional 210,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $81.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $71.30 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

