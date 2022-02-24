UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,373 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 44,212 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.48% of InMode worth $49,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $39.99 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

