UBS Group AG Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $46,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 572,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $357.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

