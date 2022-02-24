UBS Group Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €4.15 Price Target

UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.72) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.69) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.38 ($3.84).

Shares of AF stock opened at €4.03 ($4.58) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($16.65). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.08.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

