UBS Group Increases Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Price Target to €7.65

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from €7.00 ($7.95) to €7.65 ($8.69) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GETVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.30) to €2.70 ($3.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

GETVF stock remained flat at $$4.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

