UBS Group Raises Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Price Target to 76.00

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from 74.00 to 76.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of ORKLY stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.45%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

