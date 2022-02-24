Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.30

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 85000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of £1.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.64.
