Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.30

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 85000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of £1.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.64.

About Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

