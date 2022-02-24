Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

