Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a market cap of $72.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.56. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 53,251 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $296,608.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 58,091 shares of company stock valued at $321,936. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the first quarter worth $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the second quarter worth $310,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the second quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 74.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 151,665 shares in the last quarter. 30.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

