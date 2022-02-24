Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$27.50 to C$31.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Uni-Select traded as high as C$27.75 and last traded at C$26.95, with a volume of 55410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.96.

UNS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1,069.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.12.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

