uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.31.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

QURE opened at $15.70 on Thursday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $71,452.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,157 shares of company stock valued at $531,776 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,053,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,241,000 after acquiring an additional 77,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 423,019 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

