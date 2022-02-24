uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.59

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 562584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QURE. Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $725.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $71,452.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,157 shares of company stock valued at $531,776. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,944 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in uniQure by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,520 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 541,845 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $9,810,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in uniQure by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 423,019 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

