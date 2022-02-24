United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.00% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JXI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,355,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JXI opened at $59.84 on Thursday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $55.52 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.65.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

